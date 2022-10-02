WeTrust (TRST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $166,625.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeTrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,139.00 or 0.99993809 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064417 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081856 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

TRST is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog.

WeTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. Telegram | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.