Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.0% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $28.56. 7,755,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,461,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.