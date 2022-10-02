WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Achieves $12.00 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00006287 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $12.00 million and $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/WHALEMembers. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

