WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0804

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $77.68 million and $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 966,158,690 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is www.whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.