Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $110.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.38.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

