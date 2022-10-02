Wolfe Research Cuts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $33.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $181,589,000 after buying an additional 473,508 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

