Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 1,061 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 4.8% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $58,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $171.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

