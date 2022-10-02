Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

