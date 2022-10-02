Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

