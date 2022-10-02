Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $42.59 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $254.27 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

