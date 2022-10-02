Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

