Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $27.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $43.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.