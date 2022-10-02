Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,664. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $134.29.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

