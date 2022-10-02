YetiSwap Hits One Day Volume of $187,276.00 (YTS)

YetiSwap (YTS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. YetiSwap has a total market cap of $83,713.03 and $187,276.00 worth of YetiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YetiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YetiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
YetiSwap Profile
Buying and Selling YetiSwap
