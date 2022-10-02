Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 765,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 82,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 526,683 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.