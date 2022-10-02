Yieldly (YLDY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.00 Million

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Yieldly has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Yieldly has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Yieldly alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yieldly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yieldly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yieldly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.