Zap Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Zap has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $5,662.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap’s launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.store. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

