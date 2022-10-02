Zipmex (ZMT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,172.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064480 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00082024 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

