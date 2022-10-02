Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.9 %

ZS stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.14.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.03.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.