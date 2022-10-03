10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.58

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 3764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair cut shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739 in the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

