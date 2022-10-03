645 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 75,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $307.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

