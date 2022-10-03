887,571 Shares in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 887,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $87,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

