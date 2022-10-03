8PAY Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $108,172.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 8PAY

8PAY’s launch date was April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8PAY is 8pay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

