AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,530 ($18.49) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,850 ($22.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,405 ($16.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £317.90 million and a PE ratio of 7,805.56. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a one year high of GBX 2,030 ($24.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,278.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,214.06.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

