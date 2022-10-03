Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 14.5% in September

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

FAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. 53,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,605. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.