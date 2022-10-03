Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,218 Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1,008.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

