Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,606. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

