Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 179,034 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $387,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 60,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

