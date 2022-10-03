Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 339,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 290,890 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.28. 24,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,737. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

