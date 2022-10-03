Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 16,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 430,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 334,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 149,430 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $8,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

