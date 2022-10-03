Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

AMD stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.80. 886,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,057,172. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

