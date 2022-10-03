Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.44

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.44 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 99705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.45. The stock has a market cap of C$604.06 million and a P/E ratio of 23.80.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.