Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus stock opened at €88.89 ($90.70) on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.35.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

