Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Akouos Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Akouos by 2,160.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Akouos in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akouos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

