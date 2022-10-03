Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Akouos Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ AKUS opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Akouos has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $249.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72.
Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
