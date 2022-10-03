Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 120,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.46. The company had a trading volume of 343,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGIGet Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

