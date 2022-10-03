Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey Sells 120,000 Shares

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at C$7,123,176.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Alamos Gold stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.46. The company had a trading volume of 343,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.84. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.30 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 56.89.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$244.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.83.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

