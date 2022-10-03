Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $350.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2023 earnings at $41.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $30.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $264.44 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 255,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

