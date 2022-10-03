Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.60. 98,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,144,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 9.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 342.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alcoa by 47.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after acquiring an additional 286,414 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

