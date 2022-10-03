Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 840,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics
In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 475,577 shares of company stock worth $2,729,124 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading
