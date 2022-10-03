Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $57.45 million and $333,490.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im was first traded on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

