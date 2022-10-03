Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) PT Lowered to SEK 285

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from SEK 295 to SEK 285 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 340 to SEK 350 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.83.

Shares of ALFVY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.58. 92,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

