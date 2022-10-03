Algorand Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 6,945,022,798 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

