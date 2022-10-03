AlinX (ALIX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

AlinX (ALIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One AlinX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AlinX has a market capitalization of $282,818.00 and $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AlinX has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AlinX

AlinX’s genesis date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io.

Buying and Selling AlinX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

