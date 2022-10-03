Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 3879973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £309.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,775.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88.

Alliance Pharma Cuts Dividend

About Alliance Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 81.85%.

(Get Rating)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.