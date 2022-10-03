Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.69), with a volume of 3879973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.50 ($0.67).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Alliance Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £309.32 million and a P/E ratio of 2,775.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88.
Alliance Pharma Cuts Dividend
About Alliance Pharma
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.
See Also
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.