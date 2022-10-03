Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 550,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

AMR traded up $6.72 on Monday, hitting $143.56. 282,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,904. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

