Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,871.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

