Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Holdings Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346,454 shares of the software’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering accounts for approximately 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Altair Engineering worth $123,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,904. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -103.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

