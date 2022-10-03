Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,066,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

