Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in September

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 251,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $581.82 million, a P/E ratio of 159.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

