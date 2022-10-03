Ambire AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $31.99 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and $4.20 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 189,311,293 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

