AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.72

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 3501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

AMC Entertainment Cuts Dividend

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at AMC Entertainment

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $31,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 225.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,824,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after buying an additional 1,955,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,349.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 844,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 786,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,801,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

